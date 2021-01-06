Ian Chappell defends India over Queensland quarantine stance, Gabba conspiracy theory

Former Australian captains Ian Chappell and Mark Taylor have defended India amid rumours that the tourists want the Gabba Test shifted due to Australia’s record at the venue.

There have been concerns from the Indian camp about playing the fourth Test due to the potential of having to endure a tough hotel quarantine under Queensland government protocols.

However, Australia’s undefeated record in Gabba Test matches over the last 33 years has become a popular conspiracy theory as to why India wants the fixture moved.

Chappell did not subscribe to the theory, pointing to the consistency in India’s message with regards to quarantining throughout the tour as evidence.

“They haven’t changed their approach,” he told Wide World of Sports.

Ajinkya Rahane and the Indian cricket team practices in Sydney ahead of the third Test (Getty)

“Originally the plan was for them to come into WA, but WA wouldn’t let them isolate and practice, so they said no to that. Same thing happened with Queensland and the reason that they eventually came into Sydney was because the the NSW government let them isolate and practice.

“That has been their stance all the way along so I don’t think there has been any change there. If they’re going to be restricted to tight quarantining, I’m not surprised they’re going to buck at it after having done what they needed to.

“Having gone through what they’ve gone through, to then have to go through a hard lockdown right at the end, it would be hard.”

Taylor also smacked down the theory, pointing to the mental toughness of the tourists to recover from the humiliation they endured during the first Test in Adelaide.

Australia has a formidable record at the Gabba and dismissed Pakistan with ease there last summer (Getty)

“There is no doubt that Australia have had a stranglehold on the Gabba, but one thing I love about this Indian side is that they’re prepared to take on challenges,” he said.

“If that is their thinking, it’s not good thinking. Secondly, if it is (their thinking), I’d be disappointed if it is because you’ve only got to see how they bounced back in Melbourne.

“They didn’t particularly want to embrace day-night cricket, but look at the Adelaide Test, apart from day three they were in front on the first two days.

“They’re not the side they used to be (and) they are far more ready to challenge themselves which is a great sign.”

