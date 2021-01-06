I value sound sleep over stardom – Pankaj Tripathi

Last year, Pankaj Tripathi shifted to a sprawling sea-facing apartment in Mumbai’s Madh Island. It’s a far cry from the one-room shed he used to live in with his wife, Mridula, in Patna when they first got married. He’d be petrified of nature’s moods, lest the tin roof gave way. Now, as he stares at the interplay of the sea waves from his balcony, he smiles at the memory. He hasn’t left his bygone days behind. There’s a wooden charpai kept in the balcony. We sit there eating litti chokha, a Bihari speciality. He credits Mridula for being his backbone through thick and thin. She was a teacher and kept the kitchen fires burning, while he struggled. They had a love marriage after a decade-long romance. Interestingly, it’s all straight out of a Hindi film. The two stayed connected and committed during an era when mobile phones weren’t popular. And where you couldn’t even write letters to each other for the fear of getting caught.

His house is huge but he’s been living off a suitcase of late. He’s been shooting in and out of Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Baroda… to name a few cities. “In the last six months I’ve shot four films and one web series. I come to Mumbai for a day, change my bag, and take a flight the next day to some other destination. I’m on autopilot mode,” says the actor, who fortunately got time at home due to the lockdown.

He has films like ’83, Mumbai Saga, Mimi and Roohi Afzana coming up. While playing Guruji in the web series, Sacred Games Season 2 won him praise, Extraction, directed by Sam Hargrave with Chris Hemsworth in the lead, is also a film he’s proud of. This success hasn’t come overnight. Pankaj had to struggle long for it. He still remembers the date when he came to Mumbai to try his luck – October 6, 2004 – after his stint at the NSD. There was a time when he’d buy subsidised groceries from the defense canteen. “I never had big ambitions. So, I never felt like a loser. It’s only when you realise that you’re missing out on something that it starts bothering you. Now, when journalists ask me to narrate my struggle, I realise I was unsuccessful for so many years,” he confides. Though he debuted in 2004 in Run and Omkara, his breakthrough came in 2012 with the Gangs Of Wasseypur series. Since then, he’s won acclaim for Fukrey, Masaan, Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Newton, Fukrey Returns and Stree. The simple Pankaj doesn’t believe in EMIs, so he never bought a car till he could afford one outright. A quarter of Old Monk at the end of the day is something he still enjoys. Small joys are what matter to him. “I have control over my desires. I don’t go overboard while spending. I still value sleeping soundly at night over stardom.” Simply in love with his art he says, “My only aim was to deliver what the director required of me. And to do something different from my last release in my next. That’s my aim even now.” He’s a method actor but is flexible in his approach. “The approach I used for Gurgaon wouldn’t have worked for Stree and vice-versa,” he reflects adding, “I don’t take my characters home. I’m not that actor, who’s in character 24/7.” He credits experiences in life for teaching him the nuances of acting. “You must have ample balance in your account otherwise you won’t be able to swipe your card,” he says metaphorically. “I’m a farmer and also a priest, I’ve worked in a hotel, I’ve sold shoes, I’ve worked as an estate agent and have travelled in crowded trains and buses. I’ve come into contact with a variety of people. I’ve imbibed something from every experience. That comes in handy while enacting different characters.”

Story goes that when he was working in a hotel, he chanced upon Manoj Bajpayee’s (also hails from Bihar) slippers and wore them to smithereens. He laughs at that and says he did it out of respect for Manoj. In fact, he even told Manoj about it while they were shooting Gangs Of Wasseypur. The other actor he admires is the late Om Puri. “You can’t decipher his craft. He never let himself be typecast. That’s something I aspire for as well. I have to live up to people’s trust in me.”

Literature has inspired him too. He’s been an avid reader and has a collection of Indian, European and Russian literature. He thanks his Hindi professor, Ram Naresh Tripathi, for inculcating the love of books in him. “Also, when I was in jail for a student’s movement, I’d go to the prison library and read books. When you’re disturbed, books give you hope. And when you’re in a good state of mind, books help you become a better person.”

Surprisingly, he doesn’t watch too many films. And yet, he’s been known to incorporate lines from popular films in his characters. Like he tweaked the lines, “First time dekha tumhein hum kho gaya, second time mein love ho gaya (Jaan Tere Naam),” as, “First time dekha tujhe love ho gaya, second time mein sab ho gaya!” in Stree, turning them into a critique on the hook-up generation. Similarly, Dheere dheere pyaar ko badhana hai (Phool Aur Kaante), was used in Super 30. He admits being a fan of the ’90s potboilers. “Films like Saajan were popular. I was a big fan of Sanjay Dutt back then. Also, of Mithun Chakraborty,” he recalls.

He switched loyalty to world cinema when he started doing theatre. He rues the fact that our filmmakers haven't learnt to let go of the tropes of commercial cinema. "I watch world cinema regularly. The way they portray culture and human interaction is so impactful, so real." He believes cinema isn't just a means of entertainment but can also bring about change. "Commercial cinema portrays good triumphing over evil. But it isn't so in real life. Yet seeing that gives us hope, makes us optimistic." He's enjoying the journey yet there are times when ennui strikes. "But once I'm on the set all the boredom and stress vanishes. Once 'action' is announced, I get transformed into another world," he smiles. He has learnt to say no now. "Earlier, I'd feel guilty about turning down work because that meant saying no to good money. But now I'm flooded with work. So, I can pick and choose. I'm blocked for the next ten months…"

