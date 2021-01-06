Hugh Hefner’s Widow Crystal Harris Almost Died in Cosmetic Procedure Gone Wrong

Instagram

Crystal Hefner sheds light on culture pressure to conform to beauty norm as she regrets her decision to recently go under the knife again which ended up with her losing ‘half the blood in my body.’

Crystal Hefner a.k.a. Crystal Harris just survived a cosmetic procedure gone wrong. The widow of the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner has revealed that she almost died when she went under the knife to enhance her look back in the fall.

“I had a fat transfer surgery October 16 and almost didn’t make it through,” so the Playboy Playmate of the Month for December 2009 posted on her Instagram account on Tuesday, January 5. Recalling how it went awry, she shared, “I lost half the blood in my body and ended up in the hospital needing a blood transfusion.”

While Crystal assured, “I’ve been slowly eating my way back to health since then and I am now finally feeling ok,” she wants to shed light on the culture pressure that led to her and other girls taking the drastic and sometimes extreme ways to meet the beauty standard. She wrote, “Our culture is a trap and makes women feel terrible about themselves. Movies (84.9% directed by men) make it worse. Social media makes it worse. Advertisements make it worse. Physically fake people make it worse (I was one of them).⁣”

“How our culture defines beauty makes it impossible to keep up with,” she went on breaking it down. “Women are overly sexualized. I know from the worst kind of experience. For ten years my value was based on how good my physical body looked. I was rewarded and made a living based on my outer appearance. To this day I need to write reminders of why I’m worthy that have nothing to do with my physical appearance to convince myself that I’m enough.”

Regretting her decision not to stop going under the knife after her breast implants removal in 2016, she confessed, ⁣”I advocate for being natural since I got very ill and removed my implants and everything else toxic in my body in 2016. I should have learned my lesson the first time but I guess the universe keeps sending you the same lesson until you learn it.”

Crystal also expressed her concern for younger women, who may look up to famous people who embrace unnatural beauty as she reflected on her own experience. “I feel sorry for the next generation looking up to people whose looks aren’t even attainable without lots of filters, makeup, or money and women need to stop feeding into it,” she wrote. “This is a huge slap on my own wrist for caving into this pressure, even now in my 30’s – as I thought I would have learned my lesson by now.”

<br />

Crystal announced in 2016 that she was diagnosed with Lyme disease and toxic mold before finding her symptoms were also due to “breast implant illness.” The 34-year-old stated at the time that she experienced “brain fog” and “chronic fatigue” due to the implants. She eventually had them removed, which alleviated some of the symptoms.