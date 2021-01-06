How to Watch Live and Stream All 8 Seasons for Free

The One Chicago franchise is back on Jan. 6, 2021, with three all-new episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and then Chicago P.D. However, in the age of streaming services, many viewers cut the cable cord but still want to watch their favorite dramas live. It’s relatively easy to watch Chicago P.D. live and streaming in 2021.

‘Chicago P.D.’: Here’s how you can watch past seasons

Season 8 of Chicago P.D. returns on Jan. 6, 2021, with a brand new episode at 10 p.m. EST. However, if you would like to catch up on seasons 1 through 7 and the first two episodes of season 8, you have several options. The easiest way to watch the law enforcement drama is to sign up for Peacock TV Free. You do not need a credit card to sign up — only an email address.

With the free version of NBC’s subscription service, Peacock TV allows you to watch every Chicago P.D. episode. The streaming service, launched in July 2020, is easy to use on almost any device. The fastest way to start binge-watching the series is to use your web browser to navigate to the Peacock website.

The app is also available on all 6.0 or above Android devices and iOS 11 or above, so you can stream from most phones. Most gaming consoles, Android TVs, Apple TVs, and Roku devices can also support the streaming application. Roku was added to the list late in 2020. To find out if your device is supported, head to the Peacock TV help page.

If you cannot access Peacock TV, there are still a few options available

Sometimes, the device you are using won’t download Peacock TV. In that case, you have a few other options for watching past seasons of Chicago P.D. for free. NBC has the first two episodes of season 8 available for streaming free on their website.

If you already subscribed to Hulu Plus, there are three seasons available for streaming there. Lastly, with an Amazon Prime subscription, the first five seasons are available free.

Here’s how to watch ‘Chicago P.D.’ live without cable

Peacock TV offers a free live streaming service for Chicago PD. New episodes air every Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST. Another free option for watching law enforcement drama is to download the Locast application. The service offers local broadcast television for free in select areas across the United States.

All 3 ‘Chicago’ franchise shows return for 2021

On Jan. 6, 2021, Chicago P.D. returns at 10 p.m. EST with episode 3 of season 8, “Tender Age.” The first two Chicago franchise shows also return before P.D. Chicago Med returns at 8 p.m. EST followed by Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. EST. Chicago P.D. will wrap up the series in the 10 p.m. time slot. Fire heads into season episode 3 of season 9. All three shows are scheduled to air three Wednesdays in a row for January 2021.