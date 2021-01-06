How to turn off battery optimization on your Samsung Galaxy phone

Battery optimization is a “service” that Samsung provides, which automatically shuts down apps in the background. This helps your phone run more smoothly and saves battery, but there are better ways to improve Samsung Galaxy S20 battery life. Plus, it’s annoying when you have an app running, you go to open it again, and it’s just not there. Fortunately, you can take control of your apps and stop Samsung from closing them on you. Don’t worry about your battery; we have Galaxy S20 chargers that can help. We’ll show you how how to disable battery optimization for your apps.

How to turn off battery optimization in OneUI 3.0

We’ve included instructions for OneUI versions 2.0/2.5 (they’re the same) and 3.0. To check what version you have, you can go to Settings – About Phone – Software information. Let’s start with version 3.0.

Open Settings. Tap Battery and device care. Tap Battery. Tap Background usage limits. Tap Never Sleeping Apps. Tap +. Scroll through the list and tap the circle next to each app you want to add. Tap Add at the bottom of the screen.

And that’s it! Next, we’ll check out how to work with versions 2.0 and 2.5.

How to turn off battery optimization in OneUI 2.0 and 2.5

Most older Samsung phones will be using OneUI version 2.0 or 2.5. You can follow these steps to turn off battery optimization for individual apps.

Open Settings. Tap Device care. Tap Battery. Tap App power management. Tap Apps that won’t be put to sleep. Tap the Add apps. Scroll through the list and tap the circle next to each app you want to add. Tap Add at the bottom of the screen.

You can select as many apps as you want. Some suggestions include music players, podcast players (don’t miss the AC podcast!), email, and other frequently visited apps. Whichever apps you selected will not be shut down in the background — that’s called peace of mind.

You’re in control

We recommend using this sparingly. We know Samsung is just trying to squeak out as much performance as possible. The majority of apps don’t necessarily need to run in the background. Over time, extra clock cycles will take their toll on your battery. But it’s your phone, and they’re your apps, so control them how you want!