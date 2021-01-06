How Much is the ‘Witcher’ Star Worth in 2021?

Henry Cavill, the actor best known for his recent turns as Superman and Geralt of Rivia, started off last year on a high note. With The Witcher becoming the biggest Netflix original of all-time, the British actor saw his star rise like never before and it seems that the sky remains the limit for him.

At the start of 2020, with The Witcher still making its way towards the top of the public consciousness, Cavill’s estimated net worth was estimated to be around $25 million. While 2020 has been something of a dry period for most actors, Cavill’s fortunes still seem to have risen as of 2021.

Henry Cavill’s turn in ‘The Witcher’ buoyed his star power

Henry Cavill as Geralt in ‘The Witcher.’ | Netflix

Cavill, 37, had a limited presence as far as new releases in 2020. Unlike most actors last year, it seems that Cavill’s lighter release schedule was more down to Witcher commitments than the COVID-19 pandemic.

He did have a notable role in Netflix’s Enola Holmes, where he played the legendary sleuth, Sherlock Holmes. In the film, the classic detective took a backseat to the codebreaking pursuits of his titular younger sister, played by Millie Bobby Brown.

Production on The Witcher season 2 also commenced last year, before shutting down due to COVID-19. It resumed again later in the year, but in true rolling coaster fashion, ramped back down after Cavill sustained a broken leg on set.

The actor’s rising star potentially allowed him to negotiate a higher salary for further seasons of The Witcher. This would go to explain why his net worth has grown significantly in the last year. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cavill is currently worth an estimated $40 million.

Cavill’s future as Superman isn’t certain

Henry Cavill is season 2 on ‘The Witcher.’ | Netflix

The irony hasn’t been lost on many that Cavill seemed to attain greater popularity and acclaim for The Witcher than he did for playing Superman, one of the most famous characters of all time. Certainly, this isn’t going to change anytime soon as the character’s future on film remains in doubt.

Cavill’s Superman is set to appear in the forthcoming director’s cut of Justice League and was one of the cast members to return for reshoots. Beyond that, Warner Bros. reportedly has no immediate plans for Superman, in his own films or in any cameos.

Despite this, Cavill himself has said that he open to returning to play Superman in the future. However, at this stage, it’s unclear whether or not his shooting schedule for The Witcher would interfere with a potential return to the Man of Steel. According to Express, Cavill signed a contract to play Clark Kent three more times in Sept. 2020, but this has not been confirmed and should be taken with a grain of salt.

According to IMDB, Cavill’s only other confirmed role in the future is in Squadron 42, a single-player video game set in the universe of the upcoming multiplayer space combat and trading simulation game, Star Citizen. He is set to play a character named Ryan Enright. The game features an all-star that would make most blockbuster movies blush, including Gary Oldman, Mark Hamill, Mark Strong, Gillian Anderson, Andy Serkis, Ben Mendelsohn, John Rhys-Davies, and more.