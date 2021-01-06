How Many Times Has Kim Kardashian West Been Divorced?

Kim Kardashian West and her husband, Christian rapper Kanye West, are reportedly getting a divorce. The news broke in early January, starting off the new year on a dramatic note for the famous family.

Reports suggest the separation has been a long time coming, and it wouldn’t be Kardashian West’s first failed marriage. How many times has the beauty mogul been divorced?

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are reportedly ending their marriage

On January 5, news broke that Kardashian and West, who had been together since shortly after her divorce from Kris Humphries in 2011, are ending their marriage. The two had been friends for several years before things turned romantic between them, and within about a year of dating, they learned Kardashian was pregnant with their first child.

The couple welcomed North West in 2013, and they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Italy the following year. Since then, they’ve welcomed three more kids — two from a surrogate — and have discussed having as many as seven children.

Still, the couple’s marriage has reportedly been on the rocks for some time. Sources close to the Skims founder told Page Six that the marriage has been over for several months. “She’s done,” one source told the media outlet, also adding that “divorce is imminent” between the pair. Kardashian West reportedly considered filing for divorce last year but held off because West was going through some mental health problems.

Kardashian’s separation from West would be her third divorce

Neither Kardashian nor West has commented on the rumors, though West did claim several months ago that he was leaving his wife and that the Kardashian family tried to force him to seek psychiatric help. Kardashian spoke out earlier this year after people grew concerned about her husband’s mental health, though there was no indication she was planning to leave him at the time.

Despite the rumors, it’s unclear if the two are going through with a divorce. Still, West didn’t spend the holidays with Kardashian and her family, which fans found odd. Should the divorce happen, it would be Kardashian’s third. She was previously married to Damon Thomas, with whom she eloped in 2000 at the age of 19. The two were divorced about three years later.

Kardashian dated several other people through the years, and she married former NBA star Kris Humphries back in 2011. The marriage only lasted 72 days before Kardashian West filed for divorce. And before their divorce was finalized, she began dating West.

Only two other Kardashian family members have been through a divorce

The Kardashian family has seen their share of relationships through the years, but only a few have actually been through divorces. Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian divorced in the early 1990s, and shortly after, she married Caitlyn Jenner. Kris filed for divorce from Caitlyn in 2014, and it was finalized in 2015.

Khloé Kardashian has also been through a divorce; she and ex-husband Lamar Odom were married after only several weeks of dating, and Odom’s struggles with addiction prompted Khloé to file for divorce. Kim has also been through multiple divorces, but Kourtney, Rob, Kendall, and Kylie have yet to be married.