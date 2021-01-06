Here Are the 8 Chinese Apps Trump Banned

The senior official also said the Trump administration had not been in contact with the Biden administration about the order. The Biden administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jan. 5, 2021

Tencent declined to comment. The other Chinese tech companies affected by the order did not immediately have a comment.

The order’s reach may be limited, given that the vast majority of users of the affected apps reside in China. Users of Alipay, for example, are generally required to possess a bank account in China and a Chinese cellphone number. Samm Sacks, a cybersecurity policy and China digital economy fellow at the New America think tank, said it was unlikely that many of the apps included in the executive order handled much data belonging to American citizens.

Still, the restrictions could fall heavily on Chinese-Americans who travel between the countries or use the services to stay in touch or carry out business with contacts in China.

The measure may also box in President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr., who has indicated that he wants to recalibrate America’s policies toward China while continuing to pressure the country on some issues.

“The executive order will take effect on Biden’s watch,” said Ms. Sacks. “Even if his team doesn’t buy the national security risk, politically the order will be tough to unwind without looking like a concession to Beijing. I see the order as a last-minute flailing to try to tie Biden’s hands.”

The new order tasks the secretary of commerce with identifying the type of transactions that will be affected in 45 days. It also directs the secretary to identify and take appropriate action against other apps, and make broader recommendations on how the United States should develop a program to control the flow of personal U.S. data to foreign adversaries, the senior Trump administration official said. The official said the order was not meant to prevent the Chinese companies from paying their employees in the United States.