HBO Max’s ‘Arthur’s Law’ will follow the bizarre story of a man named Arthur, who sacrifices his own hand in an attempt to collect money from his place of work. It looks like everything’s going to work out until he realizes that there were cameras all over the place.

He’s been caught on video attempting to collect money from his place of work for the “accident” and now things are going to get crazy. In a wild turn of events, he and his girlfriend/wife now have the mafia after them. They must now defend themselves while making the mafia’s death look like accidents.

Let’s see if they learned their lessons about cameras. Take a look at the trailer below that was uploaded with the following caption,

“It was an accident. Just not like he planned. All episodes of #ArthursLaw are streaming on HBO Max this Thursday.”

HBO Max’s ‘Arthur’s Law’ Trailer – A Plan Goes Terribly When A Man Cuts Off His Own Hand For Money

Viewers commented on the trailer, “I understand German, but I didn’t know that HBO max was showing the original German version with English subtitles”, “ngl looks pretty interesting”, “Looks good but gave away too much” and “Looks interesting”.

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any stranger, they do. Arthur sacrifices his own hand, cutting it off himself because his wife wanted a robot vacuum, massage chair, and other expensive luxuries. Hopefully, Arthur will figure out a way to get himself together by the end of the series.

HBO Max’s ‘Arthur’s Law’ begins streaming in just a few days on January 7th, 2021.

What do you think? Are you going to watch this? Let us know in the comments below.

And as always, come back to Daily Soap Dish for all the latest news on your favorite celebrities and reality television shows along with the latest spoilers from The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless, General Hospital, and Days of Our Lives. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.