Google confirms plans to release a new Nest Cam lineup this year

Google has confirmed that it plans to release a new Nest Cam lineup this year.
The tech giant told 9to5Google that “Nest will keep investing in new innovations” and launch a “new lineup of security cameras for 2021.”
Google hasn’t provided any details about when the new lineup will be released or what it will include, but we’ll likely learn more in the coming months.
The company currently offers the Nest Cam Indoor, the Nest Cam IQ Indoor and the Nest Cam Outdoor, none of which are newer than 2017, which shows that an upgrade is somewhat overdue. Google has also confirmed that it will continue to support its current cameras and launch new features on them and supply security updates.
It’s worth noting that a recent FCC filing suggests that Google is also working on a new Nest Hub with Soli radar gesture support.
The new smart home product, listed with the name ‘A4R-GUIK2,’ is classified as an “Interactive Device,” that features Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Zigbee, a wireless communication protocol for smart home devices.
Source: 9to5Google