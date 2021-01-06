GM delivered 2.9 million vehicles in China in 2020, down 6.2% y/y By

Home Business GM delivered 2.9 million vehicles in China in 2020, down 6.2% y/y...

© . FILE PHOTO: General Motors sign is seen at the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai

BEIJING () – General Motors Co (NYSE:)’s vehicle sales in China fell 6.2% in 2020, as the U.S. automaker suffered a prolonged sales slowdown in the world’s biggest auto market.

GM, China’s second biggest foreign automaker, delivered 2.9 million vehicles in the country last year, the company said on Wednesday, for a third straight decline in annual sales.

It had delivered 3.09 million vehicles in 2019 and 3.65 million vehicles in 2018.

