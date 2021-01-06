Girl, 13, and two boys are charged with murder of Olly Stephens

A 13-year-old girl and two boys, aged 13 and 14 have been charged with the murder of Olly Stephens who was found dead at a beauty spot near his family home in Reading last week.

The teenagers have been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm following an investigation by Thames Valley Police.

Two of the three have also been charged with perverting the course of justice.

Olly Stephens, 13, was pronounced dead at Bugs Bottom field in Emmer Green, two miles north of Reading city centre, on January 3.

The three teenagers have been charged with the murder of Olly Stephens who died at a beauty spot near his family’s four-bedroom home in a leafy Berkshire suburb following an investigation by Thames Valley Police

Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown said: ‘This continues to be a very difficult for the family of Olly.

‘Our thoughts remain with them. The Stephens family appreciate all of the kindness shown to them but they have asked that their privacy is respected at this very difficult .

‘Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch and report it, and to refrain from posting this information on social media.’

Officers were called just before 4pm on Sunday following reports of a stabbing in Bugs Bottom fields in Emmer Green, two miles north of Reading city centre.

Witnesses said passers-by desperately tried to revive Olly while they waited for paramedics. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The park is only 250 yards from the £670,000 home Olly shared with his sister, mother Amanda, who works in HR, and father Stuart, both aged 51.

Police officers at the fields backing onto Reading Golf Club in Emmer Green, Berkshire

Following the schoolboy’s death, his headteacher Rachel Cave from Highdown School said staff and students had been left ‘reeling’ by the death of the popular pupil.

In a statement, she said: ‘For a life to be ended at such a young age is a total tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

‘Many have been deeply affected by this tragedy.’

While Olly’s 16-year-old sister Emilia posted on Instagram: ‘I’m so sorry I failed you, I wish I could have saved you from it all. We will get justice for you my angel.’

Matt Rodda, Labour MP for Reading East, told of his shock at the killing as he attended the scene this week.

He said: ‘This is a very quiet area, a suburban area on the edge of town and typically on a Sunday afternoon, when the incident happened, you would have a lot of families, people walking their dogs in this country park, a well-known beauty spot which is very quiet and pleasant.’

Thames Valley Police is continuing its investigation into this incident and has asked that anyone who believes that they have any information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact police on 101, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.