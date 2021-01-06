Georgia run-off candidate with Aussie rootssie roots

If Mr Ossoff wins, the 33-year-old will be the youngest person elected to the US Senate in 40 years — and he’ll also hold the title of one of the closest connections to Australia of any member of Congress in American history.
Ms Fenton settled in Atlanta, Georgia, with her husband Richard Ossoff, a Harvard graduate, and raised their only child there, the newspaper says.
And while the Democratic candidate grew up in the US, and went on to be American politician, documentary film producer, and investigative journalist, his Aussie roots still show.
Mr Ossoff has travelled to Australia several times, held an Australian citizenship (now lapsed) and even refers to Ms Fenton as “mum” rather than the US version of “mom”, the SMH says.
Mr Ossoff even has Australian politicians cheering him on, a sense of comradery between fellow Aussies.
“Jon Ossoff is just about to win the last Georgia Senate seat, flipping the US Senate from Republican to Democrat,” Sydney’s Inner West Mayor Darcy Byrne said on Twitter.
“What a great Australian export.
“A new and improved #AussieJon.”
Mr Ossoff was last night trailing the count in the run-off election, but is widely expected to win thanks to outstanding ballots in heavily Democratic areas surrounding Atlanta.