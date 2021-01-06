George Washington-UMass postponed due to Washington riot

Both the George Washington Colonials and UMass Minutemen confirmed that Wednesday’s men’s basketball game between the two schools has been postponed due to the ongoing situation in Washington D.C. that includes the city under curfew through the nighttime and early morning hours.

“The Atlantic 10 will work to reschedule the game at a later date,” George Washington said in its prepared statement after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers were on the verge of confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford and head coach Matt McCall both reacted to the day’s events via social media: