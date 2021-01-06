‘General Hospital’ (GH) spoilers say that Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) has gotten himself in quite a pickle with the situation he’s now in with Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober). Actor Johnny Wactor dissects this storyline for us. Read on for all of the latest spoilers.

In a new interview with Soap Opera Digest, Johnny opens up about his own thoughts of his character handling the situation that he’s been in. As many ‘General Hospital’ fans know, he’s been pretending to be estranged from the Corinthoses in order to fake loyalty to his new boss, Cyrus.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Johnny Wactor Opens Up About The Situation Brando Now Finds Himself In

Johnny puts it this way, “I think he’s kind of a bad bodyguard right now! I’m like, ‘Man, how has Cyrus not fired me yet?’ But not being an undercover cop by trade, even though he’s got military training and he’s a bright guy and he cares about the Corinthos family, I think he’s doing okay. He’s kind of learning on the fly, though, and it shows. He’s made some mistakes but I think Cyrus has been more forgiving of Brando than he has been of any of his previous henchmen who’ve made mistakes.”

He added, “He’s doing a good job of staying in there and making himself indispensible enough that eventually, he’ll be able to help take Cyrus down or turn on him in some way, which would be unfortunate because I hope we don’t kill Cyrus! I love [portrayer] Jeff Kober. Brando’s doing okay so far, but it’s dicey. Especially when you throw Sasha in there, because it’s like, ‘Uh-oh, Brando’s liking Sasha now! Come on, dude, you can’t do that! That was the boss’s girl. You’re going to get shot, dude!’”

Needless to say, fans will have to tune in to find out what will happen next! General Hospital airs weekdays on the ABC network. Check your local listings for times. In the meantime, drop us a line with your thoughts about this in our comments section below. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.