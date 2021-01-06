Gemma Chan Finds It Ridiculous That People Still Have to Talk About Race

Elle U.K. Magazine/Marcin Kempski

The ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ actress insists race and gender shouldn’t even need to be discussed as she says, ‘I wish we didn’t have to talk about race anymore.’

Gemma Chan wishes people “didn’t have to talk about race anymore.”

The “Crazy Rich Asians” star is thrilled to see the progression in Hollywood on the subject of race, but the actress insists race and gender shouldn’t even need to be discussed.

“I do get moments where I think, ‘Oh gosh, I wish we didn’t have to talk about race anymore,’ ” Chan tells the February (21) issue of Elle U.K. magazine. “In the same way I wish we didn’t have to talk about why it’s unusual to have a female lead. Why is that still the exception? Why is it still so unusual to have half of the human race being centred in these stories? It seems ridiculous that we’re still flagging that up as a talking point.”

<br />

The 38-year-old actress is grateful for her role in the Singapore-set movie as it has allowed her to be considered more widely for film parts that she might not have got to audition for before.

“Before Crazy Rich Asians, I was not being considered for lead roles in feature films,” she recalls. “There is a very select group of actors and actresses who are in that pool and I wouldn’t even get an audition, I was just not even in that conversation.”

“Whereas now… Well, I’ve been told I am being talked about for certain things and then you may meet the director, or you at least get to have your shot. That feels different.”