Gal Gadot Has a ‘Love-Hate’ Relationship With Her New Golden Armor

Gal Gadot’s new golden armor costume in Wonder Woman 1984 has been drawing a ton of attention from viewers. The shiny new look was crafted with much care, but that doesn’t mean it was made to be comfortable.

In fact, Gadot still has conflicted feelings about the costume, largely due to how uncomfortable it was for her to film scenes while wearing it.

Gal Gadot has mixed feelings about Wonder Woman’s golden armor

Gal Gadot attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party| David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Gadot loved the look of the new suit, but hated the discomfort she felt when wearing it. She shared her thoughts about the suit during an interview with BBC Radio 1.

“The golden armor, I have a love-hate relationship with,” Gadot said. “It’s been a great costume to wear, and now when I see it, I’m like, ‘Yes, I’m so happy we did it.’ But working and filming and shooting and fighting in this costume was very challenging, to say the least.”

Director Patty Jenkins loved the suit

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins, on the other hand, had a different opinion on the costume; she fell in love with it the moment she saw Gadot put it on.

“I’m obsessed with that armor and I loved it,” Jenkins said. “I remember—so sometimes there’s something, it’s really uncomfortable and it’s hurting her and we make adjustments. I remember the first day she walked onto set in the golden armor and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’”

She refused to change the suit to make it more comfortable for Gadot

The normally-accommodating director was so amazed by the suit she refused to make any adjustments to it, despite the fact that made Gadot extremely uncomfortable.

“And then she was like, ‘I really can’t move,’ and I actually looked at her and was like, ‘Well, it’s too bad, we’re doing it. And you’re not taking it off. So, I’m sorry to break it to you but you’re gonna have to figure out how to do this action in this thing, because we’re doing it.”

Gal Gadot’s original Wonder Woman costume was way too tight

The golden armor wasn’t the first time Gadot had problems with one of her Wonder Woman costumes. When she first tried on the original suit for 2017’s Wonder Woman, she could barely breathe.

“A day after I was told that I got the part they let me wear the Wonder Woman suit for the first time, and I almost died,” Gadot said in a separate W Magazine interview. “Because it was really, really tight. Really tight, like, really, really tight. But I didn’t say anything because I was so happy.”

The golden armor took many months to make

Costume designer Linda Hemming told the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that the golden armor was meticulously crafted, and was inspired by some of the world’s leading designers.

“The new gold costume took months and months to make,” Hemming said. “It references the story of the past of the Amazon’s history. It needed to look magical and glow, with a magical aura and lends extra protective properties. It couldn’t look like just regular armor. A lot of my inspirations came from Alexander McQueen and Thierry Mugler. It needed to have this deep golden decadence to the material. It is molded or printed of a urethane material. We had to make it shimmer and shine and make it more of a magical armor rather than an ancient military armor.”