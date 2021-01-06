Fury Road the first time

George Miller’s dialogue in Fury Road isn’t going for the naturalism we’re used to in most movies. This is larger-than-life language somewhere between comic books and opera. And Miller plays with the way words might evolve after the end of the civilization, with the Wasteland almost having a language all its own.

For instance, when Max is first captured by Joe’s War Boys, he’s examined by a greasy character who tattoos Max’s vitals on his back. He’s apparently a doctor, but no one calls him that. Instead, they refer to him as “the organic mechanic” (“organic” for short).

It’s a classic example of Miller’s future-speak wordplay, but like everything else in Fury Road, there’s a reason for it. You can tell from all the tricked-out cars that machinery is highly important in Joe’s Citadel. His soldiers literally worship cars at the shrine of the V8. But human beings are much more expendable. When Joe’s forces tally up their losses, they keep track of every bullet fired and every car wrecked without ever mentioning the deaths. So it only makes sense that, in this car-centered world, a doctor would just be another kind of mechanic.