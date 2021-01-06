Friends & Family Of Dr Dre Suspect He MAY Have Been POISONED! (Details)

Yesterday, Doctor Dre was rushed to the hospital with what appears top be a brain aneurism. Luckily it now looks like Dre will pull through from the medical episode.

Dr Dre

But spoke with a member of Dre’s family and a friend, and they both are wondering – could this “aneurism” be the result of foul play? Could someone have tried to POISON DRE?

Now before you say – that’s crazy. It’s not all THAT crazy. Poisoning by use of anti-coagulants (popularly used in rat poison) is one of the most common poisons used in history.

When someone ingests rat poison (unknowingly) or even smells it – he or she can suffer symptoms that appear to be an aneurism, or a stroke. Usually it leads to death, especially if the victim ingests high doses, but that’s not always the case.

MARJORIE GIVES Lori Harvey ADVICE – DON’T SLEEP WITH FAMOUS MEN

In fact, scholars say that one of the most important leaders of the 20th century, Russian leader Joseph Stalin, was poisoned using an anti-coagulant poison.

Russian leader Joseph Stalin is widely believed to have been poisoned and murdered, by his successor Vladimir Lenin. And the official death of Stalin – was a brain aneurism. Here’s a report from a top Russian scholar:

Stalin did not have a history of a bleeding diathesis or treatment with anticoagulation, therefore poisoning by systemic anticoagulation is the most likely cause for the his death.

spoke with a family member of Dre who told us that “people were jealous” of him, and she wants an investigation of everyone around him.

The family member told , “[Dre] is very healthy, he works out multiple times a week, goes to the doctor, and stays on top of everything. Something is definitely off about this [incident.]”

Another person, close to Dre, wants an investigation also. When that insider was told about the effects of rat poison on humans, he told , “someone needs to look into that.”