Fisher’s Cyborg reportedly written out of The Flash

On December 30, 2020, Fisher tweeted, “Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler. His lies, and WB PR’s failed Sept 4th hit-piece, sought to undermine the very real issues of the Justice League investigation. I will not participate in any production associated with him.” Unfortunately for Fisher and his fans, Walter Hamada remains the president of DC Films.

Now, according to inside sources reporting to The Wrap, Warner Bros. has taken Fisher at his word, and a new draft of The Flash script has been written without Fisher’s cameo as Cyborg. It’s notable that Fisher is not being recast. There remains, at this juncture, still some possibility that Fisher could return later.

There’s a lot to unpack here, but the big question is how far Warner Bros. will go to keep the DCEU fans satisfied. We know the company funded the Snyder Cut, and we know they’ve made their entire 2021 theatrical slate available to stream on release via HBO Max.

We also know that Snyder fans are already demanding more — they’ve gone so far as to demand two more Justice League follow-ups. Hamada has referred to the new version of Justice League as a “storytelling cul-de-sac,” suggesting that there would be no more stories developed from it.

And there’s one other thing we know — Ray Fisher doesn’t have any new projects listed right now on his IMDb. There’s a real concern among fans that Fisher will be blacklisted for speaking out against Whedon, Hamada, and producer Geoff Johns. Whether or not the stand-off between actor and studio will ever break is completely up in the air. However, for the moment, we won’t be seeing Ray Fisher’s Cyborg in The Flash or any other future DCEU projects outside of Snyder’s Justice League.