Fantasia Barrino Throws Gender Reveal Party for Third Child

Instagram/Derek Blanks

The former ‘American Idol’ contestant has revealed the gender of her upcoming third child in a party, more than a month after announcing her pregnancy.

“American Idol” favourite Fantasia Barrino is expecting a baby girl.

The singer is pregnant with her third child – her first with husband Kendall Taylor – and took to Instagram on Tuesday (05Jan21) night to share pictures and videos from her gender reveal party.

In the clips, fireworks can be seen shooting up into the night sky before exploding in a bright pink plume.

Fantasia also confirmed the news in a separate post on Instagram alongside an image of a cartoon baby girl sitting atop pink and blue balloons.

“It’s A Girl,” she wrote.

Fantasia previously revealed that she’d tried to fall pregnant for three years before successfully conceiving her daughter.

She’s already mother to Zion, 19, and Dallas, nine, from previous relationships, while Taylor is dad to a son named Treyshaun.

T.I.‘s wife Tiny responded on the comment section, “Hope u guys got what u wanted!! Congratulations.” “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi also exclaimed, “Congratulations!!!!”

Last year, Fantasia made controversial remarks as she talked about her marriage. She said women should submit to their husbands. “I had to go through it. When I first met my husband, I was taking care of everything. I took care of my whole family. It was me,” she said.

The singer then went on to praise Taylor, “My husband’s a felon, but he turned it all around and he owns his own business. And so, I wasn’t used to that. I was a pop-off – quick with the mouth, smart. But it took a man like him to sit me down, look me in my eyes and talk to me like I was supposed to be talked to, and say, ‘I’m here now. You don’t have to do all of that. Pass it over to me and let me take care of it.’ ”