Fans Think Kim Kardashian And Van Jones Should Start Dating Amid Kanye Divorce Rumors

Social media users, apparently, think Kim Kardashian and CNN’s Van Jones would make a great couple, a report from Page Six suggested today. In case you missed it, Kim and Kanye are reportedly gearing up for a divorce, although, the divorce papers haven’t been officially filed yet.

Reportedly, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the Yeezy creator are on the outs with each other. Kanye spent most of his Christmas at his Wyoming ranch while Kim was in Los Angeles with the rest of her family.

Whether or not it’s actually true, fans appear to think the 40-year-old reality star and 52-year-old CNN commentator would make a great couple. Van Jones and Kim have reportedly worked intimately together on prison reform in the past.

I try not to dip too deep into the gossip pool but Kim Kardashian & Van Jones is not far off base, she’s trying to pass the California Bar to become a lawyer. Van Jones is a lawyer. At least she’s calculated. — Mash Jung. You Can’t Bring That In Here. 🦸🏽‍♀️ (@mauvesdeep) January 6, 2021

One person wrote on Twitter that it would be great to see the two come together for a romantic relationship, considering their similar romantic interests. Van Jones is not only a commentator but a lawyer as well, so fans think Kim would do better by seeing him instead of the tumultuous rapper.

According to Page Six, Van Jones and Kim Kardashian first met up while she was working on getting a pardon for Alice Johnson, who was incarcerated for trafficking large quantities of marijuana.

Van Jones recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where he said Kim was “brilliant” and she would make a great lawyer. The CNN pundit also revealed that he and Kim have kept in touch and speak “a couple of times per week.”

As it was previously reported by Page Six on Tuesday, sources have stated that a divorce between Kim and Kanye is on its way following six years of marriage and four children. Her marriage to Kanye marked her third.

Jones, on the other hand, previously split up from Jana Carter back in May 2018 and they finalized the process one year later in June 2019. Before she was married to Kanye, Kim was married to Kris Humphries and Damon Thomas.





