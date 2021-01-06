Faces in new places for the 2020-21 NHL season

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

This is a fascinating addition because the Canadiens already have Carey Price signed to a massive contract. The addition of Allen, along with the multi-year extension they signed him to, gives the Canadiens one of the league’s most expensive goalie duos for the next few seasons. It could be significant because giving Price a quality backup it should cut down on his workload and keep him fresher. That could lead to better results. There is a lot of reason to be optimistic about this Canadiens team this season and the goaltending duo is a big reason why.