Ex-Goldman Sachs banker Richard Sharp who used to be Rishi Sunak’s boss will be next BBC chairman

Multi-millionaire ex-Goldman Sachs banker Richard Sharp, who used to be Rishi Sunak’s boss, will be the next BBC chairman, according to reports.

Mr Sharp is set to be announced for the £160,000-a-year role as soon as Thursday, according to Sky News.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reportedly signed off the selection, which is likely to be announced by Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden.

Mr Sharp will replace Sir David Clementi – who has held the position since April 2017 and is due to step down in February.

Mr Sharp has spent much of the past year as an unpaid adviser to the Chancellor of the Exchequer, who he was once a superior of during his long career at investment banking giant Goldman Sachs.

Mr Sharp, who is said to have amassed a fortune north of £100million during his career, also spent six years as a member of the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee before leaving the post last March.

He was parachuted in to oversee the Chancellor’s Covid economic rescue package earlier this year.

Mr Sharp entered the race for the role earlier this year after former Chancellor George Osborne ruled himself out of the job.

Lord Charles Moore of Etchingham, once considered the leading contender, also pulled out of the race on ‘personal’ grounds.

Veteran broadcaster David Dimbleby had also reportedly considered throwing his hat in the ring.

According to reports earlier this year in the Telegraph, Mr Johnson, with whom Mr Sharp is also close, was understood to be in favour of appointing a Tory-supporting chairman for the broadcaster.

Mr Johnson is reportedly said to want to stop what he believes is a growing left-wing bias at the corporation.

The job advert was posted online earlier this month with an increased salary in a bid to attract a winder range of candidates.

The prestigious role will involve maintaining the broadcaster’s independence and overseeing the function of the organisation.