Every Upcoming Marvel Show and Movie, from Black Widow to WandaVision

If you thought Avengers: Endgame was the end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, think again. There are still plenty of Marvel adventures coming your way.

The MCU is set to continue with a full slate of TV shows for Disney’s streaming service Disney+, along with a list of movies in various stages of production. The release calendar for the aforementioned projects has changed quite a bit due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on global theaters and the streaming video environment, so we’ve put together a comprehensive list of everything you have to look forward to from Marvel’s superhero-filled franchises, presented in order of their release dates.

Marvel Cinematic Universe movies

Black Widow (May 7, 2021)

Not even Black Widow could avoid the cinematic fallout of the pandemic, and after several changes in the release date that pushed the film’s premiere back nearly a full year, Phase Four of the MCU is now scheduled to begin in May 2021. The film will look to the past in order to have Scarlett Johansson slip into her black catsuit one more time and unfolds between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. Along with exploring Black Widow’s early years and training, the film will also introduce Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, who assumed the mantle of the Black Widow at one point in Marvel’s comics — so it could be an indication of what’s to come for the character in the next phase of the MCU. Rachel Weisz and Stranger Things actor David Harbour co-star in the film.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (July 9, 2021)

Marvel’s first foray into the world of superhero kung-fu, the Iron Fist series for Netflix, was a bit of a bust. Fortunately, Danny Rand isn’t the only martial artist on Marvel’s roster. Shang-Chi, master combatant and son of a supervillain, will be portrayed by newcomer Simu Liu, who will make his MCU debut in July 2021 alongside Awkwafina in an undisclosed role and Tony Leung as the real leader of the Ten Rings terrorist group, The Mandarin — confirming the character played by Ben Kingsley in Iron Man 3 was not, in fact, the real Mandarin.

Eternals (November 5, 2021)

Move over, Asgard. There’s a whole new pantheon of gods coming to the MCU. If you’re not familiar with the Eternals, you’re in luck: We have a comprehensive answer to the question, “Who are the Eternals?” However, if you want the abbreviated version, the Eternals are legendary comic creator Jack Kirby’s superhero take on Greek mythology — and it’s even wilder than it sounds. For the big-screen adaptation, Marvel has assembled one of its most star-studded cast to date. Angelina Jolie will join Game of Thrones actors Richard Madden and Kit Harington, as well as Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Don Lee, Gemma Chan, and other big names in the film’s cast.

Spider-Man: Far from Home sequel (December 17, 2021)

Tom Holland’s run as everyone’s favorite web-slinger isn’t over yet, and he’s not the only one returning for another swing around the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Details are scarce regarding the third Spider-Man solo film set within the MCU, but we do know Holland will be joined by returning cast members Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei for the upcoming adventure. The film will also feature an appearance by Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange, the Sorcerer Supreme of the MCU. In one of the more surprising casting announcements, Jamie Foxx is also confirmed to be reprising the role of Electro from 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 for the film, setting up a franchise-bending crossover for the next chapter of Peter Parker’s saga.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 25, 2022)

Doctor Strange’s next mind-bending adventure could be Marvel Studios’ first truly scary film, but don’t be too frightened: The good doctor has enlisted some powerful friends to help him out. Benedict Cumberbatch will be joined in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness by Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, and the story is expected to tie into both the WandaVision and Loki series on Disney+. Fan-favorite filmmaker Sam Raimi, who directed the original Spider-Man movie franchise and also has a long, critically-acclaimed history in the horror genre, will direct the film.

Thor: Love and Thunder (May 6, 2022)

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi will return for the fourth installment of the God of Thunder’s solo series, bringing his signature sense of humor and Jack Kirby-esque aesthetic back for another cosmic adventure. Franchise star Chris Hemsworth will be back in the title role, with Tessa Thompson also returning as the Asgardian warrior Valkyrie. In a shocking twist, the film is also reported to feature the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who will assume the mantle of Thor in some way, shape, or form. (Marvel is keeping the details a secret, of course.) Christian Bale will play the film’s villain, Gorr the God Butcher, and the film is expected to also feature some (or all) members of the Guardians of the Galaxy team.

Black Panther 2 (July 8, 2022)

Black Panther made over $1 billion at the global box office and was nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Picture category, so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that it’s getting a sequel. The biggest question surrounding the project is what to do about the film’s lead, as beloved Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman died in August. Whether Marvel will be able to figure out a way forward with the franchise remains unknown at this point, as filming was expected to begin in March 2021, with Ryan Coogler returning behind the camera.

Captain Marvel 2 (November 11, 2022)

Brie Larson will fly higher, farther, and faster again in the Captain Marvel sequel, which was confirmed by Marvel Studios during San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. The first film’s directing duo of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will be replaced by Little Woods director Nia DaCosta for the sequel, which is expected to be set in the present time within the MCU.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023 TBD)

After a brief exit and then return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, filmmaker James Gunn is back on board for the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Given how the second film ended, there’s a good chance fans will finally see the interstellar hero (and occasional villain) Adam Warlock make his MCU debut. The core cast of the franchise is expected to return, but anyone hoping Thor’s pun-tastic “Asgardians of the Galaxy” line from Avengers: Endgame will be anything more than a one-off joke might be disappointed.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (TBD)

The third entry in the Ant-Man and Wasp series was announced during Disney’s Investor Day event in December 2020, with Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly confirmed to return as the film’s size-changing duo, Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne. Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer will also return as Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne, respectively, the original Ant-Man and Wasp. Although official story details are scarce at this point, Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors will make his MCU debut in the movie as the time-traveling villain Kang the Conqueror, and the film will also introduce Kathryn Newton as Scott’s daughter, Cassie Lang.

Blade (TBD)

Sorry, Wesley Snipes: There’s a new Blade in town. At Comic-Con International 2019, Marvel Studios blew the roof off of Hall H by announcing that Oscar-winning actor and former Luke Cage villain Mahershala Ali will portray Marvel’s half-vampire monster-hunter on the big screen. No other details were given, although looking at the studio’s crowded schedule, 2022 is probably the earliest we can expect to see Marvel’s Blade movie.

Fantastic Four (TBD)

Marvel’s first family of superheroes will return to the MCU at some point in the future, but exactly when that will happen remains unknown. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed during a December 2020 event for Disney investors that the former 20th Century Fox franchise will be rebooted once again — this time in the MCU, now that Disney owns the movie studio’s assets — at some point in the future.

Marvel-adjacent movies

Morbius (March 19, 2021)

Jared Leto didn’t exactly change the world of superhero cinema with his edgelord-inspired take on the Joker in Suicide Squad, but maybe the second time’s the charm. In Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man spin-off, Leto plays Michael Morbius, a scientist who tries to cure his own blood disorder and transforms himself into a “living vampire” instead. Leto will be joined by Jared Harris, who earned critical acclaim for his role in HBO’s hit miniseries Chernobyl, as well as former Doctor Who star Matt Smith, Tyrese Gibson, Adria Arjona, and other familiar faces.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (June 25, 2021)

Sony’s Spider-Man spinoff Venom was a box-office hit, even if many professional critics weren’t particularly fond of it. A truly unhinged performance by Tom Hardy highlighted the campy action-adventure, and we can probably expect the sequel to be even crazier, with Woody Harrelson portraying the symbiote-empowered serial killer Cletus Kasady, better known as Carnage. Michelle Williams also reprises her role from the first film, and Naomie Harris will make her debut as Carnage’s equally-psychotic partner, Shriek.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel (October 7, 2022)

A sequel to the Oscar-winning animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is in the works that will focus on the relationship between Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), but there might be more Spider-Man spinoffs on the way, too. A female-led spin-off featuring Gwen, Spider-Woman, and Silk has been rumored, as well as a Spider-Ham animated series and a Spider-Man 2099 project featuring Oscar Isaac, who voiced the character in a post-credits scene from Into the Spider-Verse. The sky’s the limit for the Spider-Verse cast of characters.

TV shows

WandaVision (January 15, 2021)

Avengers: Infinity War looked like the end for the MCU’s No. 1 power couple, the Vision and the Scarlet Witch, but Disney+ came to their rescue. In December 2020, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will return as the dynamic duo in WandaVision, a six-hour miniseries that finally gives Wanda Maximoff and her synthetic superhero partner the spotlight they deserve. They won’t be alone, either. In addition to the aforementioned returning MCU stars, WandaVision will feature Captain Marvel character Monica Rambeau all grown up, portrayed by Teyonah Parris. Kat Dennings and Randall Park will also reprise their MCU roles as intern Darcy Lewis (from the first two Thor films) and FBI agent Jimmy Woo (from Ant-Man and the Wasp), respectively.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (March 19, 2021)

Avengers: Endgame left Captain America’s two closest allies in an interesting place. Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) finally escaped his Hydra brainwashing and became the hero he always meant to be, while Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) reluctantly took ownership of Steve Rogers’ shield. What happens next will unfold in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a miniseries that will air exclusively on Disney+. The show will debut at some point in 2021 and will also bring back Captain America: Civil War villain Daniel Brühl as Baron Helmut Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Georges St-Pierre as the assassin Georges Batroc. The series will also introduce Wyatt Russell as John Walker, the character better known as U.S. Agent.

Loki (May 2021)

The last time that we saw Loki, he was traveling to parts unknown with the Space Stone in hand after the Avengers’ time-traveling adventures in Endgame went sideways. That wasn’t a loose plot thread. It’s the setup for the Loki series on Disney+, which is expected to debut at some point in 2021. MCU actor Tom Hiddleston has confirmed that Loki is “still that guy” when it comes to causing mischief throughout the universe, so we have that to look forward to when he returns to the screen.

What If…? (TBD 2021)

Marvel’s What If…? comic book series has been a recurring project since the 1970s, exploring what would’ve happened if pivotal moments in Marvel’s sprawling comics continuity had taken a slightly different turn. This Disney+ animated series will do the same thing for the MCU. Marvel Studios has indicated that many of the MCU actors will voice their big-screen alter egos in the series, with Westworld actor Jeffrey Wright narrating events as the all-seeing, all-knowing Watcher, Uatu.

Ms. Marvel (TBD 2021)

Marvel’s first Muslim superhero to get her own solo comic will also be the MCU’s first Muslim superhero to get her own show. Newcomer Iman Vellani will portray Kamala Khan, a teenager who develops the ability to change the size and shape of her body at will (a process she likes to call “embiggening”) after being exposed to an alien mutating element. She eventually adopts a variation of her favorite superhero’s name and calls herself Ms. Marvel. The Ms. Marvel series is headed to Disney+ and has Bisha K. Ali, a comedian and screenwriter on Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral series, attached as head writer and showrunner.

Hawkeye (TBD 2021)

Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye was already retired when Infinity War began and only suited back up after Thanos snapped his family away. Now that Clint Barton’s family has been reunited, it’s time for someone else to pick up Hawkeye’s bow and quiver for good. In Hawkeye, Renner will venture to Disney+ to train his replacement, a young woman named Kate Bishop.

Moon Knight (TBD 2022)

Widely regarded as Marvel’s version of Batman, Moon Knight is a street-level vigilante who grapples with multiple personalities vying for control of his actions. His origin story has been revised so many times over the years that it’s difficult to guess which version of the character will make it to the screen in the Disney+ series. Jeremy Slater, creator of The Exorcist TV series, was hired as head writer for the series, with Cairo 678 filmmaker Mohamed Diab attached to direct the show.

She-Hulk (TBD 2022)

In Marvel Comics lore, She-Hulk is Bruce Banner’s cousin, Jennifer Walters, who receives a blood transfusion from her superhero relative and develops powerful abilities similar to those of Hulk. Unlike her cousin, however, she retains all of her memories, intelligence, and awareness when she goes green. Her hilarious solo comic-book series had her juggling life as both a costumed, green-skinned hero and a full-time attorney dealing with legal matters involving superpowers. Think Ally McBeal with superheroes and supervillains, and you’ve got a decent handle on the series’ tone.

That appears to be what Disney+ is going for, too, as the show hired Rick and Morty‘s Jessica Gao as head writer and Brooklyn 99 and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia director Kat Coiro to helm several episodes and serve as an executive producer. In September 2020, Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany was reported to be playing Jennifer Walters, and her role in the series was later confirmed by Disney.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (TBD 2022)

Secret Invasion (TBD)

Marvel Comics’ acclaimed crossover saga involving a group of shape-changing Skrulls who infiltrate Earth will make the leap to the MCU in this upcoming series that will bring back Captain Marvel cast members Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn as Nick Fury and the Skrull refugee leader Talos, respectively.

Ironheart (TBD)

Fan-favorite tech genius Riri Williams will make her MCU debut in this upcoming Disney+ series starring Dominique Thorne as the brilliant young woman who reverse-engineers Tony Stark’s Iron Man armor in order to protect her neighborhood.

Armor Wars (TBD)

Tony Stark’s worst fear becomes a reality in this Disney+ series, which has Stark’s Iron Man tech fall into the wrong hands, leaving his pal James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) to armor up, save the day, and protect his friend’s legacy.

Marvel-adjacent TV

Hit-Monkey (TBD)

Look, it’s a monkey with a duffel bag full of guns who kills people for money. What else do you need to know? Okay, Hit-Monkey was created in 2010 by Daniel Way and Dalibor Talajić as a send-up of assassin movie tropes and has been a minor player in Marvel’s comics ever since. On Hulu, Hit-Monkey will reportedly be the star of an adult-oriented comedic animated series. More importantly, he’s a monkey with guns. You got that part, right?

M.O.D.O.K. (TBD)

M.O.D.O.K., or the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, is Marvel maestro Jack Kirby at his absolute best: A giant floating head with itty-bitty arms and legs who runs an evil organization filled with henchmen dressed up like beekeepers. What’s not to love? Hulu is upping the ante for its animated series, too, by making MODOK balance his supervillain duties with his family life and casting comedian Patton Oswalt in the lead role.

We’ll be updating this list as more shows and movies are announced, so stay tuned!

Editors’ Recommendations













