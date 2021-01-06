England Test tour of Sri Lanka COVID-19 test results Moeen Ali Chris Woakes

Every member of England’s party touring Sri Lanka for a two-Test series has been given the all-clear after undertaking secondary COVID-19 tests, but the drama isn’t yet over.

They were all forced to retest after all-rounder Moeen Ali was found to be positive during the party’s first round of testing upon landing in Sri Lanka.

And although no one tested positive – including fast bowler Chris Woakes, who had shared a car with Ali to Heathrow Airport – every one of the tourists will be made to undergo a third test tomorrow.

Ali is isolating for 10 days and Woakes a week.

BBC Sport is also reporting Sri Lanka, who just lost both matches of their two-Test series against South Africa in South Africa, won’t face a 10-day quarantine period when they return home.

Both matches of the two-Test series between Sri Lanka and England will be played at Galle, with the first set to begin on January 14 and the second on January 22.

