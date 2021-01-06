Elizabeth Taylor Gifted Michael Jackson a 5,000 Pound Mammal

Friendship is probably one of the best things in the world, and Michael Jackson and Elizabeth Taylor would most likely agree. Jackson, the legendary pop musician, and Taylor, the iconic Hollywood actress, had one of the most intriguing and devoted relationships.

Donna Bogle recently wrote Elizabeth and Michael: The Queen of Hollywood and the King of Pop―A Love Story, and the book recounts the details and beauty behind the unlikely connection. The celebrities’ high-up status became the foundation of a friendship that would prosper and thrive for over two decades. Take a look back at how the pair hit it off and what outlandish gift Taylor is infamous for giving her BFF.

How did Elizabeth Taylor and Michael Jackson become friends?

According to Jackson, his friendship with Taylor was nothing short of destiny. The author of Elizabeth and Michael: The Queen of Hollywood and the King of Pop―A Love Storyrecounted the fateful days before their first encounter.

At the time, Taylor’s iconic acting career had put her at the forefront of the public eye as well as Jackson’s. Around the same time, the beloved actor was grieving the death of Richard Burton, her husband and love of her life. Fortunately, Jackson was waiting to swoop in and attempt to fill the void in her life.

Michael Jackson and Elizabeth Taylor | Cewzan Grayson – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

RELATED: Michael Jackson Paid Most of $1.5 Million Bill for Elizabeth Taylor’s 8th Wedding

During the summer of 1984, the pop star excitedly invited Taylor to his Victory tour. However, when the box, seats, and views were not up to Taylor’s liking, the actor decided to leave. Jackson was beside himself and begged for the star’s forgiveness, and, ironically enough, the rest was history. The pair instantly become hooked on one another.

During one of their very first and famous dates Taylor invited Jackson over for tea, and he actually brought Bubbles, his chimpanzee. The rendezvous received a lot of attention and would end up being the first of many.

What were some of Elizabeth Taylor and Michael Jackson’s most memorable moments of their friendship?

Both celebrities could relate to the challenges that come with fame at a young age, but on a much deeper note, the pair connected over things such as the struggles that come with growing up with an abusive parent and cumbersome medical problems. Taylor and Jackson bonded over many things, and their troubled upbringings was just one of them.

Tea dates led to movie dates which led to marathon hang out sessions. In no time the two were inseparable, and their love for one another was very apparent. Even if they didn’t say it out loud, which they often did, Taylor and Jackson’s gift-giving tendencies spoke volumes.

The world watched in awe and amazement as their bizarre friendship continued to blossom. Ruby-clad watches, diamond necklace and bracelets, and a 17-carat diamond ring are just a few of the presents that Jackson gave his “bestie”. He even hosted and paid for Taylor’s $1.5 million wedding in 1991, but the gifts definitely were not one-sided.

Elizabeth Taylor once gifted Michael Jackson a 5,000 pound elephant

Taylor and Jackson both understood what it meant to live luxuriously. The famous singer definitely had a reputation for his extravagant gift-giving, but he absolutely was not alone.

Taylor once sent Jackson a 5,000-pound elephant from Asia for his home, the Neverland Ranch in California. The elephant was named Gypsy and was a testimony to the friends’ love for animals.

Unfortunately, as many of their fans already know, their fun-loving friendship was cut short when Jackson unexpectedly died in 2009, but their unique story is still very much alive.