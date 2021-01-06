Elizabeth Olsen offers an update on Doctor Strange 2

After ruling the box office throughout the 2010s with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the major studio came up against an obstacle that not even a superhero could defeat: the COVID-19 crisis. After the pandemic shut down most of the globe in March of 2020, projects like Scarlett Johansson’s standalone film Black Widow were put on the backburner, and Marvel’s entire upcoming film slate — the fourth phase of the MCU — ended up significantly pushed back.

Even with a vaccine on the horizon across the world, there’s no word as of this writing when it will be safe for projects like Multiverse of Madness to resume filming, particularly in London, which must now battle a brand new COVID-19 strain. It also remains to be seen whether or not Multiverse of Madness‘ release date will be affected; currently, the movie is slated to hit theaters (which remain largely closed due to the pandemic) on March 25, 2022.

The first Doctor Strange movie and the films of the MCU are available to stream on Disney+ now, and WandaVision drops on the service on January 15.