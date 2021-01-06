Easyjet suspends flights from Scotland and urges passengers to return home

EasyJet has announced it will suspend most international flights from the end of this week as lockdown measures are introduced across Scotland.

The low-cost airline will only fly on a small number domestic and key international routes until the middle of next month.

It is advising passengers overseas to book on one of its repatriation flights, which will operate until January 10.

A limited number of services will operate from Sunday to ‘maintain essential connectivity between key cities in the UK’, including domestic services from Scotland, London, Bristol, Birmingham, Liverpool, Newcastle and Belfast.

In a statement, easyJet said: “We will be operating flights up to and including the January 10 focused on repatriating any customers who need to return to the UK.

“We urge customers needing to return to transfer onto these flights as soon as possible as options to travel after this date will be reduced.

“We are contacting customers whose flights are cancelled with their options and all customers unable to travel as a result of the lockdown restrictions, whether their flights are cancelled or scheduled to operate, can transfer their flights to a later date for free, or receive a voucher or a refund.”

It added: “It is clear that testing will continue to be important to keeping people moving when travel is possible and we continue to push for work to be done on the efficacy of rapid testing technologies like antigen and LAMP testing making it easier, less expensive and less onerous for customers.

“Alongside the welcome roll-out of the vaccine, this will play a vital role in enabling normal life to resume; including travelling again for work, to visit friends and family, or for a much-needed holiday.”

The announcement comes as easyJet launched sales with up to 40 per cent off one million flight seats and up to £300 off holidays.

Paul Bixby, easyJet holidays commercial director, said: “As the festive period comes to an end and we head into the coldest month of the year, many of us are wanting something to look forward to which is why we’re launching up to £300 off holidays, offering brilliant savings on our city and beach holidays right up until March 2022.

“We know that many people were unable to get away in 2020, so we’re really pleased to offer this discount on top of our already great value deals and we can’t wait to start taking people away again on their well-earned holidays in 2021 and beyond.”