Drake And Meek Mill Are Working On A New Music Video Down In The Bahamas

Meek Mill and Drake once feuded for what seemed like an eternity, however, the two rappers appear to have squashed their beef for the better. Hot New Hip Hop recalled the time when Drake released the Grammy-nominated diss track, “Back to Back,” which was directed at Meek Mill.

Since then, the two men have put their feud behind them and have even performed right beside each other including at the previous OVO Festival.

Hot New Hip Hop claims both Drake and Meek Mill have new records coming out in 2021, and it appears as though they went to the Bahamas to film the new music video for it (at least according to DJ Akademiks).

According to Mr. Akademiks, the Toronto rapper and Philadelphia MC went down to the Bahamas to work on their new project. The cultural commentator said he doubted whether Meek Mill would be able to sell 200,000 units, but if he was working with Drake, he might be able to.

I heard Drake and Meek in Bahamas shooting a music video…hmmm. Heard that content will soon fwd. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) January 6, 2021

DJ Akademiks went on to say that “Aubrey saves everyone.” According to Hot New Hip Hop, this all comes after the news of Charlamagne Tha God’s comments on the “end of Drake’s era,” which was mostly a thought experiment about the probability of Drake continuing to outdo himself.

The Breakfast Club host said it would be nearly impossible for him to release a new record that could out-sell or out-do his last, so the end of his “era” was likely upon us. Of course, this is hard to speculate on, considering nobody has a crystal ball.

Either way, 2021 is going to be a big year for both Meek Mill and Drake, who have new records coming out soon. Drake, for instance, is about to release his long-awaited “Certified Loverboy,” whereas Meek is about to drop his followup to 2018’s Championships.

Some social media users have speculated, however, that both parties may delay their work if the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Other artists, like The Weeknd, have had great success releasing new projects amid the quarantine lockdown.





