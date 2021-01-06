Dr. Dre Sends A Message To Fans And Followers From The Hospital

Dr. Dre just sent a message to fans and followers from the hospital. Recently, it’s been revealed that he suffered an aneurism.

As The Shade Room noted, Dr. Dre sent a thank you message to his fans and followers for their support. Check out what he had to say in the comments below.

‘Thanks to my family, friends, and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!’ he wrote.

Someone commented: ‘Yay, thank you, Heavenly Father! 🙏🏾’ and another follower posted this: ‘Prayers up G. LA’s got you.’

Another commenter posted this message: ‘Even when I was close to defeat, I rose to my feet – Dr. Dre.’

Another fan said: ‘Can’t stop the doc! Weapons will form, but they will not prosper! God is just revealing and removing the toxicity from around you so more blessings can land on your landing strip. U are an inspiration.’

His friends from the music industry also made sure to send him well wishes.

