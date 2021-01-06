Dr. Dre Posts Instagram Update Following Hospitalization

Dr. Dre took to Instagram to update fans on his status after it was revealed that he was rushed to hospital after suffering from a brain aneurysm.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One love!”

Fans were concerned after it was announced Dre was rushed by ambulance to Cedar-Sinai on Monday. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit with bleeding on the brain but was later declared “stable and lucid.”

Dre has also been embroiled in a very public divorce battle with estranged wife, Nicole Young. Nicole claims that Dre tore up their prenuptial agreement years ago and wants half of his fortune. Dre says that the prenup is still in tact — and is fighting to hold onto his coins.