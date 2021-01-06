Donald Trump Supporters Storm The US Capitol And Celebs Including Cardi B, Khloe Kardashian, Chris Evans And Many More Express Their Anger!

After Trump supporters decided to storm the US Capitol to protest the new administration, many celebs took to their platforms to express their disappointment and anger over what’s been going on! Some of the biggest names who chose to address the situation on social media are Khloe Kardashian, Cardi B, Chris Evans, Sacha Baron Cohen, Hailey Baldwin, Gabrielle Union, Tamar Braxton, 50 Cent and many more!

Just like most regular citizens, a lot of famous people are shocked and saddened by how Donald Trump‘s supporters are acting in the aftermath of him losing the election.

As you might have heard, hundreds of protestors somehow managed to break past police and security barricades, trying to get into the Senate chambers.

Welp https://t.co/vxlOsrrY3i — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 6, 2021

Things were so out of control that Senators and Congressmen, along with Vice President Mike Pence, all there at the time, were forced to evacuate the Capitol as to avoid any violence that could very well happen to them.

Not too long after the rioters broke in, the Capitol’s campus went into lockdown.

As for what the celebs had to say, check out some of the most relevant tweets below!

‘Hey Mark Zuckerberg, @jack, @SusanWojcicki and @sundarpichai — Donald Trump just incited a violent attack on American democracy. Is that FINALLY enough for you to act?! It’s time to ban Donald Trump from your platforms once and for all,’ Sacha Baron Cohen tweeted at the Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Google CEOs.

Hailey Baldwin wrote: ‘This is So embarrassing. HE LOST!!!!!!!! SAY IT WITH ME: HEEEEE LOST. MOVE ON!!! This is like a bad embarrassing breakup!!!!!’

Khloe lamented over white privilege in her own post.

The epitome of white privilege! How disturbing!!! I am sick to my stomach ! pic.twitter.com/XcCiCUmt1X — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Chris Evans made reference to the BLM protests, saying: ‘Just think of the carnage had they not been white,’ and 50 Cent spoke about the race implications as well!

🤐i don’t have to say anything else. pic.twitter.com/QjwvvJHW8d — 50cent (@50cent) January 6, 2021

Cardi B tweeted: ‘The irony is pretty funny………weren’t people just wild animals in the summer for demanding justice and now? And y’all better NOT BE OUTSIDE!! These are wild thugs out here! Stay home.This ain’t our business.’

