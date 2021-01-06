Dolphins OC Chan Gailey takes fall for Tua Tagovailoa’s tough end to 2020

Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey has resigned, the team announced on Wednesday.

Gailey, previously a head coach with the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills, was hired as an assistant to Brian Flores in January 2020.

It gave Gailey the opportunity to work with former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in his rookie NFL season.

The Dolphins missed out on the playoffs thanks to their heavy defeat to the Bills in Week 17, but Flores suggested earlier this week his entire coaching staff would return next year.

A subsequent statement confirmed Gailey’s departure, however, and Flores said: “I want to thank Chan for all of his hard work and dedication in what was a unique year.

“He played an important role on the staff and in the development of our young roster. I wish him all the best.”

Tagovailoa, the fifth overall pick in the 2020 draft, had seen his college career ended prematurely due to a dislocated hip and started the year as backup to Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The QB made his debut off the bench against the New York Jets in Week 6 before starting for the first time in the Week 8 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

There was a particularly impressive showing at the Arizona Cardinals, throwing 20-of-28 for 248 yards and two touchdowns, and Tagovailoa did not taste defeat until his fourth start.

He finished the year with a 6-3 record as a starter, but his three interceptions in the humbling 56-26 loss to the Bills on Sunday proved costly.

Those were three of only five picks for the season, alongside 11 passing TDs. The Bills game saw Tagovailoa post a career-high 361 passing yards but a career-low 62.5 QB rating.

He had been benched against the Las Vegas Raiders the previous week, too, although the Dolphins then had Fitzpatrick – missing against Buffalo due to coronavirus – on hand to rescue a win.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has said the team are “very happy” with Tagovailoa as their starter.