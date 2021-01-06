Dolphins OC Chan Gailey resigns following 2021 season

After putting together their first winning season since 2016, it appears the Miami Dolphins will require a new offensive coordinator to work alongside Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins announced Wednesday that Chan Gailey has resigned following his second stint with the club.

“I want to thank Chan for all of his hard work and dedication in what was a unique year,” head coach Brian Flores said. “He played an important role on the staff and in the development of our young roster. I wish him all the best.”