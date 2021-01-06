DJ Akademiks Reacts To Leaked Yella Beezy Nudes: Anything For Promo!!

Nudes of rapper Yella Beezy leaked online — but DJ Akademiks thinks Beezy and his camp may have been the source of the leaks.

He says it’s all for promo.

“This one PR team been going mad hard tryna seed coverage about Yella Beezy D*ck video getting leaked or something. I don’t think they’ve even sent me his music as many times as they keep hitting me bout his penis being exposed.. anything for promo I suppose,” Akademiks tweeted.

A fan then asked Ak why he even bothered to comment on the nudes:

“To let u know labels Down to promote a n*gga music by any means necessary even if it means sending a video of his D*ck to blogs,” he wrote.

Yella Beezy is yet to respond to Ak’s claims, but if he did leak his own nudes — he would not be the first. Perhaps the young rapper is gearing up to start his own explicit Only Fans page?