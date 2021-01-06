Disha Patani to play Jackie Shroff’s sister in Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai

Disha Patani is all set for her second film with Salman Khan after Bharat. But he’s not the only actor she will be seen working with for the second time, Disha will also be sharing screen space with Jackie Shroff in Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Randeep Hooda and is one of the most awaited films of 2021.

The latest update on the film is that Disha will be playing Jackie Shroff’s younger sister. A source revealed, “In Bharat, they did not get a chance to share the screen but now in Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai, they will be seen in multiple scenes in the action film, playing the role of an elder brother and younger sister.”

Furthermore, the film was expected to release on OTT but no confirmation has been given by the production house yet. The exhibitors have also written to Salman requesting him to release the film on the big screen, “Your film (Radhe) is among the few that are capable of resurrecting the fortunes of independent / single screen cinemas across the country. A film like that, if released widely can give not just financial support & relief, but also a ray of hope to owners & employees of theatres in the context of their future.”