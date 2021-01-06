Did Kanye West Ditch Kim Kardashian West’s 40th Birthday Party?

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are headed for divorce. Apparently, the rapper wants “nothing to do with the Kardashians.” These reports don’t seem far-fetched, considering West wasn’t in a single one of his wife’s 40th birthday posts via her Instagram account.

Speculation as to whether the rapper even attended Kardashian-West‘s party began to flood the internet. So what’s the deal? Did West attend his wife’s 40th birthday party or not?

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West were once inseparable

Kardashian-West once told Oprah that she and West would spend at least eight hours on the phone together nearly every day, whenever they were apart. They’d been best friends for years but held off from dating because they were both committed to other people.

Yet, according to West (via MTV News), he always knew Kardashian-West was “the one.”

“Basically, you know, she was always my favorite girl,” Kanye said. “There was no girl in the world that could pull me away from her.”

But despite how happy they were at the beginning of their relationship, things fell apart over the last couple of years. And now, it looks like they might be better off on their own.

Kanye West got out of Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday party ‘as fast as he could’

While the celebrities have been in marriage counseling for a while, it seems as though things aren’t looking too bright for their relationship. Apparently, they are living very “separate lives” at the moment.

And because of this, West was reluctant to attend his estranged wife’s 40th birthday party. The birthday reportedly cost over 1 million dollars and lasted for several days. West was turned off by how lavish and “over the top” the party was, finding the whole thing “unbearable.” Because of this, the rapper only showed up for one day and left “as soon as possible.”

“He showed up late and left early. He wouldn’t appear in any of their Instagram shots,” Page Six reports. “All he did was bring over the hologram of her father, Robert Kardashian, then got out of there as fast as he could.”

Kim Kardashian West is busy with law school and doesn’t have time for Kanye West

A source tells Page Six that the reality star has grown up a lot since attending law school. She is so focused on her new life and becoming a lawyer that she doesn’t have time for her husband anymore. Allegedly, she has outgrown her relationship with West.

“Now this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot,” the source claims. “She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer. She is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile, Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s–t, and she’s just had enough of it.”