‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Mahlon Reyes Uncovered to Have Died of Cocaine Intoxication

Nearly six months after the Discovery Channel reality TV star lost his life following a massive heart attack at 38, Flathead County Sheriff and Coroner rule his death as accidental.

Mahlon Reyes‘ cause of death has been uncovered. The deckhand on “Deadliest Catch“, who passed away more than five months prior after suffering a massive heart attack at 38, was uncovered to have died of cocaine intoxication.

The late Discovery Channel reality TV star has been confirmed to have died from the drug overdose on July 27, 2020. Flathead County Sheriff and Coroner Brian Heino said in a released statement to the press that his death was ruled as accidental.

Mahlon’s death was first confirmed by his wife Heather Sullivan. At that time, she told TMZ that he passed away in his hometown of Whitefish, Montana after suffering a heart attack one day prior. She shared that he initially survived the heart attack, but was taken off life support since he never regained consciousness.

Days following her husband’s passing, Heather took to Facebook to offer more details about how he died. “On Saturday 7/26 mahlon suffered a heart attack when paramedics reached him he was not breathing and had no pulse. The doctors, nurses and team at North Valley Hospital worked so hard to get him back and after 45 minutes they were able to get his pulse back,” she began.

“He was transferred to the ICU at KRMC, Mahlon never woke up there was too much time without oxygen, causing irreversible brain damage,” she went on explaining. “On Sunday night our family together made the hardest choice we’ve ever made and that was to remove him from life support.”

“Shortly after midnight on July 27th he passed with his brother and mom right by his side,” she concluded her lengthy post. “His oldest kids, some of his best friends were all with him as well although they couldn’t be by his they were there as well. He was surrounded by so much love.”

Heather told TMZ that Mahlon’s body was cremated. She mentioned that some of his ashes would be spread by his “Deadliest Catch” crew in the Bering Sea.