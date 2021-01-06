‘Days of Our Lives’ (DOOL) spoilers say that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) is none too pleased with himself for sleeping with Gwen Davies (Emily O’Brien). As a matter of fat, a hungover Chad will wake up on New Year’s Day after sleeping with Gwen just to find out that he life is spiraling out of control. Read on for all of the latest spoilers.

Speaking to Soap Opera Digest in a new interview, actor Billy Flynn, who portrays Chad on the small screen, offers this: “With everything that’s gone on the last couple of years with Abigail and the DID and Stefan, the dude is lost. And I think he’s so confused about what’s right and what’s wrong and what to believe and who to believe, and I believe he feels so inadequate in dealing with the situation and is just regretful.”

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad Hates Himself For Sleeping With Gwen

‘Days of Our Lives’ spoilers say that Gwen will remind Chad that he’s just angry that Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller) slept with Jake Lambert (Brandon Barash), but he will soon find out that’s not the case. That’s because Jake has actually been sleeping with his mother Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) instead.

Billy continues, “All of the pieces have lined up to make Chad assume the worst. Especially with somebody whispering in his ear and forcing him along, he latched on to the one thing that makes sense, which is that it was Abigail and Jake. When he finds out that truth, he blows a gasket, but what a lot of it is happens to just be his own guilt that comes out. He takes all of that pent-up aggression and aims it at Jake and Abigail. Now that it’s not true, it just sets in, like, ‘What did I just do?’”

Needless to say, fans will have to tune in to find out what will happen next! Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on the NBC network. Check your local listings for times. In the meantime, drop us a line with your thoughts about this in our comments section below. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.