Damian Lillard has pushed Blazers to trade for Draymond Green

There has been some talk that the Golden State Warriors could trade Draymond Green if their season takes a turn for the worse, and it sounds like one Western Conference star would be very eager to see his team make a move.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has privately pushed the organization to make a play for Green, and has been doing so for some time.

“If we were handicapping Draymond trade destinations if the Warriors decided to blow it up…that’s the one,” Amick said on “The Athletic NBA Show,” via Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Bay Area. “Damian and his group have for the last couple years been campaigning for that.”

Green and Lillard are close, so this makes sense. Of course, there’s a significant distance between wanting a trade and making it. There’s no indication that Green is set to be traded despite the recent rumors. Even if he is, it’s not clear if the Blazers have what it would take to make that trade, nor is it clear that the Warriors would be eager to trade Green to a Western Conference rival.

The Warriors are 2-1 since Green’s return from injury this season.