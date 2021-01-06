COVID-19 tests are free NSW Health confirms

People who showed up to the clinics without a Medicare card were reportedly charged a fee.

NSW Health today said the service does not cost anything and those people will be reimbursed for what they paid.

“While you can provide your Medicare card at the clinic you attend for testing, you do not need a Medicare card to be tested and you will not be charged,” NSW Health said in a statement.

NSW Health also confirmed they will continue to waive fees for suspected cases of COVID-19 in overseas visitors who are ineligible for Medicare and present to NSW hospitals for testing.

There is no charge for having a test done at any of these sites if you don’t have your Medicare card with you.