COVID-19 testing underway for Bills fans

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — who was expected to attend the game but has since backed out — announced last week that 6,700 fans would be allowed to attend the Bills-Colts tilt, a game that marks the the team’s first home playoff game since 1996.

Fans who hope to attend the game must submit to COVID-19 testing two to three days before the date of the huge playoff showdown, as laid out in considerable detail on the FAQ page concerning the extensive game-day protocols found on the Bills’ official site.

Masks will also be required for any fan attending the game.

“All attendees will be required to always wear a mask while at Bills Stadium,” the FAQ page reads. “Masks must be worn at all time[s] while on stadium grounds and while traversing Bills Stadium, and while sitting in your assigned seat, club seat or suite. The only time you are permitted to remove your mask is during the active consumption of food and beverage. Non-compliance with the mask requirement will result in ejection.”

The Bills were one of 14 NFL teams that barred fans from attending games in any capacity during the regular season. Meanwhile, the 18 teams that did host fans at points this past season, including the incredibly aggressive Dallas Cowboys, did so to varying degrees.

The AFC No. 2 seed Bills, with those 6,700 fans expected to be in the stands, will attempt to snap a six-game postseason losing streak Saturday against the underdog Colts.