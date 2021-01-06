Congress members under siege in Capitol tweet their shock and frustration

As Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday protesting the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, Congress members took to Twitter to express their shock, give updates about the situation, and denounce the mob.
The riot broke out on Wednesday as Congress convened to certify the electoral votes that would confirm Joe Biden as the official winner of the presidential election. Trump supporters first gathered outside the U.S. Capitol, but it didn’t take long before they breached the security barrier, broke the windows, and, in some cases, attacked police.
Many Congress members were evacuated while others were asked to shelter in place in their offices. Though Democrats seemed to be the most vocal during the ordeal, several Republicans also used Twitter to speak out.
Here’s what legislators said during the ordeal.
Mike Gallagher, a Republican representative of Wisconsin, posted a video as he sheltered in place in his office. In the video, he explains how Vice President Mike Pence was rushed out of the Capitol and then called for Donald Trump to take action against the riot.
Adam Kinzinger, a Republican representative from Illinois, made it clear what he thought about the riot.
Dan Kildee, a Democratic representative from Michigan, explained in detail what was happening in the House chambers.
Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, a staunch Trump supporter, called for an end to the riot.
Ted Cruz, the Republican senator from Texas who was among a group of senators challenging the electoral votes on Wednesday, also called for peace.
Haley Stevens, a Democratic representative of Michigan, expressed her disbelief.
Texas Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar reshared a video of the “chaos” inside the Capitol as she sheltered in place.
Val Demings, a Democratic representative from Florida, expressed her disappointment.
Marsha Blackburn, the Republican Senator from Tennessee who also challenged the electoral votes, condemned the destruction.
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, from Wisconsin, echoed Blackburn’s condemnation.
Cori Bush, a Democratic representative from Missouri, called out the President for his role in inciting the mob.
Ted Deutch, Democratic representative of Florida, also blamed Congress members who challenged the election outcome.
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida denounced the rioters.
Kevin McCarthy, House minority leader, called for peaceful protest.
Michael McCaul, a Republican representative from Texas, said he voted for Trump but doesn’t support the mob.
Ted Lieu, a Democratic representative from California, reshared a video of the chaos and said lawmakers won’t be deterred.
More politics coverage from :
- The biggest conspiracy theories of 2020 (and why they won’t die)
- Under Biden, expect more scrutiny of Big Tech and mergers
- Why a key Georgia county flipped from red to blue—and what it means for Democrats
- Pfizer, Trump, and Biden: A twisted triangle that’s complicating COVID-19 relief
- Biden’s first 100 days: Student loan debt won’t go anywhere