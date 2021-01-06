Congress members under siege in Capitol tweet their shock and frustration

As Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday protesting the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, Congress members took to Twitter to express their shock, give updates about the situation, and denounce the mob.

The riot broke out on Wednesday as Congress convened to certify the electoral votes that would confirm Joe Biden as the official winner of the presidential election. Trump supporters first gathered outside the U.S. Capitol, but it didn’t take long before they breached the security barrier, broke the windows, and, in some cases, attacked police.

Many Congress members were evacuated while others were asked to shelter in place in their offices. Though Democrats seemed to be the most vocal during the ordeal, several Republicans also used Twitter to speak out.

Here’s what legislators said during the ordeal.

Mike Gallagher, a Republican representative of Wisconsin, posted a video as he sheltered in place in his office. In the video, he explains how Vice President Mike Pence was rushed out of the Capitol and then called for Donald Trump to take action against the riot.

We are witnessing absolute banana republic crap in the United States Capitol right now. @realdonaldtrump, you need to call this off. pic.twitter.com/0QGx2PlXFY — Rep. Mike Gallagher (@RepGallagher) January 6, 2021

Adam Kinzinger, a Republican representative from Illinois, made it clear what he thought about the riot.

This is a coup attempt. — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 6, 2021

Dan Kildee, a Democratic representative from Michigan, explained in detail what was happening in the House chambers.

I am in the House Chambers. We have been instructed to lie down on the floor and put on our gas masks. Chamber security and Capitol Police have their guns drawn as protesters bang on the front door of the chamber. This is not a protest. This is an attack on America. — Rep. Dan Kildee (@RepDanKildee) January 6, 2021

Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, a staunch Trump supporter, called for an end to the riot.

Stop the violence. Support Capitol Police. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) January 6, 2021

Ted Cruz, the Republican senator from Texas who was among a group of senators challenging the electoral votes on Wednesday, also called for peace.

Violence is always unacceptable. Even when passions run high. Anyone engaged in violence—especially against law enforcement—should be fully prosecuted. God bless the Capitol Police and the honorable men & women of law enforcement who show great courage keeping all of us safe. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021

Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW. The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence—from Left or Right— is ALWAYS wrong. And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021

Haley Stevens, a Democratic representative of Michigan, expressed her disbelief.

I’m sheltering in place in my office. The building next door has been evacuated. I can’t believe I have to write this. — Rep. Haley Stevens (@RepHaleyStevens) January 6, 2021

Texas Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar reshared a video of the “chaos” inside the Capitol as she sheltered in place.

I’m currently sheltering in place. The Capitol building has been breached and both chambers are locked down. This is the chaos and lawlessness @realDonaldTrump has created.pic.twitter.com/RBAi4IW0Fm — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) January 6, 2021

Val Demings, a Democratic representative from Florida, expressed her disappointment.

The Capitol is on lockdown. Violent Trump protesters are threatening the People’s House. My office has been evacuated. Staff are safe. Praying for the safety of the Capitol Police officers who keep us safe. This is not what our country should look like. We’re so much better. — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) January 6, 2021

Democracy will win today. We are not scared and will do our part. — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) January 6, 2021

Marsha Blackburn, the Republican Senator from Tennessee who also challenged the electoral votes, condemned the destruction.

These actions at the US Capitol by protestors are truly despicable and unacceptable. While I am safe and sheltering in place, these protests are prohibiting us from doing our constitutional duty. I condemn them in the strongest possible terms. We are a nation of laws. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 6, 2021

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, from Wisconsin, echoed Blackburn’s condemnation.

The Capitol Police have acted with incredible professionalism. I sincerely thank them for their service and condemn all lawless activity. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) January 6, 2021

Cori Bush, a Democratic representative from Missouri, called out the President for his role in inciting the mob.

I’m in the Capitol. I’m safe, and my team and I are sheltering in place. The President of the United States has incited a riot that has now stormed the Capitol. There are rioters roaming the halls of the Capitol. I saw them with my own eyes. Our country deserves better. — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) January 6, 2021

Ted Deutch, Democratic representative of Florida, also blamed Congress members who challenged the election outcome.

When you continue to spew conspiracy theories, viciously attack your opponents, attack our democratic institutions, and attempt to overturn an election, is it any wonder this is the result? Every Senator and House Member who votes to reject the outcome of the election owns this. https://t.co/3fzVmkTqsb — Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) January 6, 2021

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida denounced the rioters.

There is nothing patriotic about what is occurring on Capitol Hill. This is 3rd world style anti-American anarchy. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 6, 2021

Kevin McCarthy, House minority leader, called for peaceful protest.

Thank you to Capitol Police for protecting the People's House. Protesters have a Constitutionally-protected right to be heard, but I urge them to remain peaceful. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 6, 2021

Michael McCaul, a Republican representative from Texas, said he voted for Trump but doesn’t support the mob.

I like many people voted for President Trump in the 2020 election and hoped for a different result. But violence and destruction is not the way to express your grievances. This is disgraceful and has to end. pic.twitter.com/AKGqJ0d26p — Michael McCaul (@RepMcCaul) January 6, 2021

Ted Lieu, a Democratic representative from California, reshared a video of the chaos and said lawmakers won’t be deterred.

Dear @realDonaldTrump enablers: You will not intimidate us. Today both the Senate and House will vote multiple times to reject your delusional conspiracy theories and affirm the certified Electoral College results. Your toxic beliefs will be thrown into the ash heap of history. https://t.co/ZSdlOpswLI — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 6, 2021

