Confrontation between poll workers and protesters delays knife-edge run-off election results

The final vote results in two elections that are set to decide the fate of Joe Biden’s presidency were delayed by confrontations between protesters and poll workers.

The Georgia run-off elections stand to decide who holds the balance of power in the Senate.

And with the races coming down to a knife’s edge, a delay in Georgia’s largest county is playing a major part in preventing winners being declared.

Election workers in Fulton County, Georgia. (AP)

Election officials in Fulton County reported that cars blocked off poll workers from bringing absentee ballots to the vote counting centre.

Those ballots could make the difference between winning and losing for Jon Ossoff, a Democrat currently trailing by a few hundred votes to incumbent Republican David Perdue.

Fulton County, which takes in much of Atlanta, is currently voting for Mr Ossoff by a 72-28 percent margin.

And while Mr Ossoff is trailing in the current count, he is expected to win thanks to outstanding ballots in Fulton County, and other heavily Democratic areas surrounding Atlanta.

Kelly Loeffler campaigning with Donald Trump in Georgia yesterday. (AP)

In the other Senate race, Baptist pastor Raphael Warnock has already declared victory over incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler.

Rev. Warnock made his victory speech with a livestream shot from his desk in his home.

His speech was littered with quotes from the Bible, Dr Martin Luther King and his own father.

“Whether you voted for me or not, I hear you. I see you,” Rev. Warnock said.

“And every day I’m in the United States Senate, I will fight for you.”

He will be the first African-American ever elected to the Senate from Georgia, a deep South state with a long history of racial animus.

Rev. Warnock currently leads by less than a point, but that margin is expected to expand.

Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff are the Democratic candidates for Senate in Georgia. (AP)

Georgia’s top elections official Gabriel Sterling, a Republican, has made a sombre prediction for his party colleagues.

“From the numbers we’re looking at right now, it doesn’t look good for the two incumbent Republican senators,” he said.

“What we have outstanding will likely be leaning Democrat.”

Ms Loeffler, however, told supporters that she still has a “path to victory”.

Joe Biden campaigning for candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock in the Georgia Senate run-off elections. (AP)

Meanwhile, outgoing president Donald Trump has treated the counting of ballots as if it is a conspiracy.

“Looks like they are setting up a big ‘voter dump’ against the Republican candidates. Waiting to see how many votes they need?” he tweeted.

He then retweeted several other commentators casting aspersions on the election result.

Neither Mr Ossoff or Mr Perdue are expected to speak tonight.

The dual wins for Democrats would make an enormous difference to Joe Biden’s agenda, handing the party control of the Senate.

The upper chamber will now be tied 50-50, but incoming Vice President Kamala Harris will act as the tie-breaking vote.

As a consequence, Republicans lack the capacity to block his legislation unless they can get a Democrat to join them.

Joe Biden looks set to enter the White House with the Democrats controlling the trifecta of the Senate, the House and the presidency. (AP)

Mr Ossoff is a documentary filmmaker, and Rev. Warnock is the senior pastor at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, the same position Martin Luther King Jr used to hold.

Mr Ossoff, 33, would become the youngest senator since Mr Biden was elected as a 29-year-old in 1972.

The win also cements a shift in America’s electoral landscape. Along with Texas, Georgia has long been a crown jewel of the Republican Party’s base.

But changing demographics, largely in rapidly growing Atlanta, have turned the red state blue.

The election results come at the end of a two-month election campaign in which more than US$500 million was spent.

Ballots are counted in Atlanta, Georgia. (AP)

At votes are counted, it appears that Democratic voters from November held steady, but thousands of Republicans stayed home.

Mr Biden won the state over Mr Trump by 12,000 votes, or 0. per cent.

It is a significant rebuke of Mr Trump, who campaigned in the state with a rally last night.

Speaking at a rally, Mr Trump had two key messages for supporters.

The first is that the vote was rigged and election results in Georgia can’t be trusted. The second is that it was very important for Georgians to vote today.

Donald Trump boards a particularly reflective Air Force One. (AP)