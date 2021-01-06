Clever Leaves to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a leading multi-national operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, is scheduled to participate in the following financial conferences in January 2021:

KCSA Virtual Cannabis Investor Conference

Presentation: Thursday, January 7th at 1:30pm ET

Webcast: https://bit.ly/3ntV6uT

23rdAnnual Virtual ICR Conference

Presentation: Tuesday, January 12th at 12:30pm ET

Clever Leaves is a newly listed public company, and its securities began trading on Nasdaq on December 18, 2020 following the completion of its business combination with Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. For more information about the conferences, please contact your respective conference representative or the Company’s investor relations team at CLVR@gatewayir.com.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ: CLVR) is a multi-national cannabis company, with an emphasis on ecologically sustainable, large-scale cultivation and pharmaceutical-grade processing as the cornerstones of its global cannabis business. With operations and investments in the United States, Canada, Colombia, Germany and Portugal, Clever Leaves has created an effective distribution network and global footprint, with a foundation built upon capital efficiency and rapid growth. Clever Leaves aims to be one of the industry’s leading global cannabis companies recognized for its principles, people, and performance while fostering a healthier global community. For more information, please visit https://cleverleaves.com/en/home/.

Investor Relations

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Cody Slach

Gateway Investor Relations

CLVR@gatewayir.com

(949) 574-3860

Media Relations

KCSA Strategic Communications

McKenna Miller

mmiller@kcsa.com

(347) 487-6197