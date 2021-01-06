Clap for Carers returns to Scotland to thank frontline workers for pandemic heroics

Clap for Carers is set to return to Scotland this week to give thanks to those working tirelessly against coronavirus.

The new weekly round of applause for those working on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic has been called Clap for Heroes.

During the first lockdown in 2020 residents across the UK took to their windows and front doors every Thursday at 8pm.

Our sister title The Mirror report that the event, which ran weekly for 10 weeks, is now set to return on the same day.

Original organiser Annemarie Plas, who came up with the weekly ritual tweeted that the tradition would be returning as Clap for Heroes.

Annemarie said: “We are bringing back the 8pm applause.

“I hope it can lift the spirit, of all of us. Carers teacher, homeschooling parents, those who shield and ALL who is pushing through this difficult ! Please join & share!”

Ms Plas, a Dutch national living in south London, came up with the “spontaneous idea” as a way to show support for frontline workers battling Covid-19, and thought it might end up being just her and a few friends sharing the moment on video chat.



(Image: PA)



However, it quickly became a national tradition every Thursday at 8pm during the first lockdown.

Millions of people across the UK lined their thresholds, gathered on pavements and stood in their gardens to support care staff and frontline workers.

Nicola Sturgeon, members of the royal family and Prime Minister Boris Johnson also joined in with the show of support.

However, the event was criticised for becoming politicised.

“Without getting too political, I share some of the opinions that some people have about it becoming politicised,” Ms Plas told the PA news agency ahead of the final clap in May.

“I think the narrative is starting to change and I don’t want the clap to be negative.”

The reincarnation comes as the NHS battles the “most serious” point of the pandemic so far.

Dr Susan Hopkins, deputy director of the national infections service at Public Health England (PHE), today voiced the bleak outlook as frontline medics battle a surge in cases.

She told BBC Breakfast: “This position is the most serious we’ve been in so far this pandemic.

“We are now seeing a number of patients in hospitals 40% higher than the cases at the peak in March/April.

“And we know that the cases in the community are still rising. And that means that we expect to see further admissions to hospital, and we expect to see further deaths.”