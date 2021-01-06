Celebrities Horrified and Disgusted as Trump Supporters Storm U.S. Capitol During Protest

WENN

The likes of Mark Ruffalo, Cardi B, Sarah Jessica Parker, 50 Cent, and Pink have taken to social media to express their shock and horror as the protesters broke into the U.S. Capitol.

Mark Ruffalo, Cardi B, and Sara Bareilles are expressing their disgust at the delay in sending in the U.S. National Guard to deal with Donald Trump rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday (06Jan21).

Protestors had gathered in Washington, D.C. to challenge Democrat Joe Biden‘s victory in the November (20) election as lawmakers voted to certify his win as President-elect, but by Wednesday afternoon, the demonstration began to turn violent as they started climbing the steps of the Capitol Building, which houses the U.S. Congress.

The crowds began pushing back police officials and breaking windows to force their way into the venue, prompting all politicians to be evacuated from the Senate and House floors as the building was placed under lockdown.

Riot police were called in to help deal with the chaos as shots rang out in the Capitol, leaving one woman in critical condition, but questions were raised about the initial absence of the D.C. National Guard, which is under the control of the U.S. President, as outgoing leader Trump failed to call on his supporters to stand down as the violence erupted.

The approval was eventually granted, but the delay was noted by many politically-engaged stars, who took to social media to compare the lack of police and military presence around the Capitol on Wednesday to the strong showing at the Black Lives Matter protests, which occurred throughout the summer (20), when tear gas and rubber bullets were deployed on mostly peaceful activists.

“Avengers” star Mark Ruffalo, a Democrat, tweeted, “This is a coup attempt on behalf of Trump and his complicit allies. This is All on Trump and his administration. The cowards in the GOP must be held accountable…”

“Imagine if this was our side. There would be rivers of our blood in the streets and not a single one of us would be armed. This has been allowed. #CoupAttempt.”

“Pulp Fiction” actress Rosanna Arquette echoed his comments, writing on Twitter: “Hey DC police where is the tear Gas?”

“Where the National guards?” asked rapper Cardi B. “The irony is pretty funny………weren’t people just wild animals in the summer for demanding justice and now?…….Let me just watch.”

“WHERE IS THE F**KING NATIONAL GUARD?!” demanded singer Sara Bareilles. “WHY IS THE REQUEST STILL ‘UNDER REVIEW’? THIS IS A DISGRACE AND AN EMBARRASSMENT TO OUR GREAT COUNTRY.”

Meanwhile, Sarah Jessica Parker reacted to the rioting as “Unimaginable. Disgraceful. Shocking. But no surprise,” as “Captain America” star Chris Evans simply wrote, “I’m speechless.”

Actress Daryl Hannah insisted legal action must be taken against Trump for inciting “this insane mess” with his “irresponsible lies” about the “rigged election,” and Sophia Bush urged media outlets to brand the violent protesters “domestic terrorists.”

“The people who have breached our government buildings today are domestic terrorists. Call them what they are,” she wrote. “And remove all elected officials who have enabled this lunacy. They are traitors to our republic, and to democracy itself.”

There were also calls for Trump’s Twitter account to be shut down to prevent him from stoking the violence at the Capitol.

“Frozen” star Josh Gad posted, “On behalf of America @jack (Dorsey, Twitter founder) and @twitter you need to pull the chord on him now. He can’t have this platform anymore. Don’t be complicit in the violence he is instigating. Anyone out there want to co-sign?”

“The Hangover” ‘s Ed Helms reposted the message and responded, “Thank you, Josh. You are exactly right.”

Trump has since asked his demonstrators to “remain peaceful” and support law enforcement although it was widely considered too little, too late.

Other famous faces to weigh in on the Capitol chaos included Chloe Moretz, Finneas, 50 Cent, Octavia Spencer, and Pink, who tweeted, “As a United States Citizen, and the daughter of two veterans, and the sister of another, I am ashamed of what is happening in Washington. Hypocrisy, shame, Embarrassment. Unpatriotic hypocritical sheep drinking poison Kool aid. This a sad day for America.”