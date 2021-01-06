Entertainment CBS ‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea Struggles with the Changes; Devon Comforts Amanda; Kevin Gives Phyllis Something to use Against Victoria By Bradley Lamb - January 6, 2021 0 10 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp CBS ‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea Struggles with the Changes; Devon Comforts Amanda; Kevin Gives Phyllis Something to use Against Victoria – Daily Soap Dish Home The Young and the Restless CBS ‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea Struggles with the Changes; Devon Comforts Amanda; Kevin Gives Phyllis Something to use Against Victoria