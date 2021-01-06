Catherine Zeta-Jones Joins ‘Prodigal Son’ Cast in Season 2

RELATED STORIES

Prodigal Son is returning with an Oscar winner in tow.

TVLine has learned that Catherine Zeta-Jones is joining the Fox drama’s upcoming second season as an on-screen foil for leading man and fellow Welsh actor Michael Sheen.

The actress will appear in the latter half of the season in the series regular role of Dr. Vivian Capshaw, Claremont Psychiatrics’ resident MD. In Season 2, Sheen’s Dr, Martin Whitly is assigned to infirmary duty, and Dr. Capshaw revels in tasking “The Surgeon” to clean bedpans and mop the floor. But as Martin proves valuable in treating patients, Capshaw begins to see him in a new light — which is not a good thing.

“An extraordinary talent, Catherine Zeta-Jones is the perfect foil for the brilliant Michael Sheen,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, FOX Entertainment, in a statement to TVLine. “I can’t wait to see these two greats go head-to-head in a season that is bound to raise the bar set by an outstanding Season 1.”

This marks one of Zeta-Jones’ most significant TV role to date. The Chicago and Ocean Twelve star’s previous small-screen credits include playing Olivia de Havilland in FX’s Feud: Bette and Joan and a beauty pageant coach on Facebook Watch’s Queen America.

Zeta-Jones boards an ensemble that also includes titular star Tom Payne, as well as Lou Diamond Phillips, Bellamy Young, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts, Keiko Agena and Halston Sage. As previously announced, Smash‘s Christian Borle and Law & Order: SVU‘s Michael Potts are joining the cast in recurring roles.

Prodigal Son returns with Season 2 on its new night, Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 9/8c.